Shadow Of War Tips, Guides, And Walkthroughs

Like its predecessor, Middle-earth: Shadow of War is filled with a plethora of mechanics to master and secrets to discover. But this time around, the game has expanded the number of mechanics involved in your adventure. From a loot system to additional gear buffs, there's plenty of new stuff this time around that isn't easy understand at first. To help you better equip yourself with the knowledge to survive, we've compiled all of our in-depth guide articles and accompanying videos below. Keep in mind, there are potential spoilers in some of our guides, so tread carefully.

Check back often as we update this feature with more guides. And for more about the successor to Middle-earth: Shadow of Mordor, be sure to read our Middle-earth: Shadow of War review. The game is out now for PS4, Xbox One, and PC. For a brief rundown on the original game's plot, check out our Shadow of Mordor story recap.

Beginner's Guide

[Shadow of War Beginner's Guide: Tips And Tricks]

With expansive skill trees and a lot of unlockables, Shadow of War can feel overwhelming. That's why we've put together a beginner's guide focused on helping you through the game's early hours. Put these handy tips into practice and you'll be decapitating Orcs and mounting Caragors in no time.

Tips We Wish We Knew Before Starting

[Shadow Of War Guide: 11 Tips We Wish We Knew Before Starting]

Middle-earth: Shadow of War is a dense action-RPG with a lot of skills to unlock, systems to get your head around, and many, many orcs to kill. While our beginner's guide covered the opening hours of the game, in the intervening hours we've learned a fair number of things that we wish we knew before starting the game.

Best Skills

[12 Best Skills In Shadow of War]

There are a lot of skills to choose from in Shadow of War, and you obviously want to choose wisely. Skills are divided across six categories, with each accommodating different playstyles ranging from stealth to full offensive. And after unlocking each base skill, you can unlock three upgrades for that skill. Here are some of the most useful skills in the game along with recommendations of their best upgrades.

How To Get Each Legendary Gear Set

[Shadow Of War Tips: How To Get Each Legendary Gear Set]

Shadow of War is packed with armor sets for Talion to wear, each with their own unique attributes. But if you're looking for the best armor the game has to offer, then seek out the Legendary sets. These special sets can only be unlocked by killing Legendary orcs or completing specific challenges; each offers their own unique set bonuses that can assist you in myriad ways in your adventure. For a quick rundown on where to find each Legendary set, check out in the article above.