Shadow Of War Story Trailer Shows Off Side Characters, Orcs, And More

Warner Bros. has released a new story trailer for the recently delayed Lord of Rings game Middle-earth: Shadow of War. This newest video shows off main characters Talion and Celebrimbor, who use the powerful New Ring to lead an army against Sauron.

In addition to Talion and Celebrimbor, the trailer spotlights some of the areas throughout Middle-earth that players can explore, as well as side characters and lots of evil orcs.

Shadow of War was originally scheduled to launch in August but is now coming in October for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC. A sequel to GameSpot's 2014 Game of the Year, the developers at Monolith Productions say the game has a much larger scale in combat and exploration, an expanded loot system, and new elements for the Nemesis System.

The game will be at E3 2017 next week, and you can read GameSpot's feature below to learn more about what we're expecting to see from it at the show.