Shadow of War Guide: 5 Tips To Rule Mordor Early In The Game

Middle-earth: Shadow of War is available now on PS4, Xbox One, and PC. It's a vast, mechanically dense game, and if you want to rise to the top of Mordor's food chain, you'll have to scheme and stab your way there. It's tricky, but we've got a few tips that will help make that climb a little easier.

The early game can be a little bit overwhelming as there's a whole lot of skills to unlock and interconnected systems to get your head around. And, of course, there's the pesky orcs looking to stick you with the sharp end of a blade too.

In this part of the game, you don't get the absolute game-changer that is the Dominate ability--that comes a little later--so this tips guide will focus on ways you can make Uruks do your bidding without overpowering their minds. Put the handy tips featured in the video above into practice and you'll be decapitating foes and mounting Caragors in no time.

