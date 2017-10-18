Shadow Of War Dominates The Australia/New Zealand Sales Charts

The Interactive Games & Entertainment Association (IGEA) today released the latest sales physical game sales charts for Australia and New Zealand. For the week ended October 15, the No. 1 best-seller in both regions is no surprise: Middle-earth: Shadow of War. It topped the all-platforms charts in both countries, while it was also No. 1 on the console-specific charts for every platform it was released on.

In Australia, the top five best-sellers on the all-platforms chart was rounded out by FIFA 18, The Evil Within 2, NBA 2K18, and WWE 2K18, in that order. In New Zealand, the top five in order also included FIFA 18, NBA 2K18, Destiny 2, and WWE 2K18.

There are no big surprises on the charts this week, though the continued strong performance of Rockstar's juggernaut Grand Theft Auto V is impressive. It was No. 7 on the all-platforms chart in Australia and New Zealand, some four years after release. Also notable is that The Evil Within 2 didn't have the opening Bethesda might have wanted, landing at No. 3 in Australia and No. 9 in New Zealand.

You can see the full all-platforms charts and console-specific charts below for Australia and New Zealand. As usual, they cover physical game sales only, this time for the week ended October 15. Another thing to note is that the group that puts together these lists, the Interactive Games & Entertainment Association, does not release specific sales numbers.

Australia

All Platforms

Middle-earth: Shadow of War FIFA 18 The Evil Within 2 NBA 2K18 WWE 2K18 Forza Motorsport 7 Grand Theft Auto V Destiny 2 Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy Ghost Recon Wildlands

PlayStation 4

Middle-earth: Shadow of War FIFA 18 The Evil Within 2 NBA 2K18 WWE 2K18 Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy Grand Theft Auto V Destiny 2 Project Cars 2 Uncharted: The Lost Legacy

Xbox One

Middle-earth: Shadow of War FIFA 18 Forza Motorsport 7 The Evil Within 2 Grand Theft Auto V WWE 2K18 NBA 2K18 Destiny 2 Ghost Recon: Wildlands Rainbow Six Siege

Wii U

Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild Minecraft Lego Dimensions Cars 3: Driven to Win Just Dance 2017 Skylanders Imaginators Super Mario 3D World Mario Kart 8 Pokken Tournament Mario Party 10

PlayStation Vita

Danganronpa V3: Killing Harmony Ys VIII: Lacrimosa of Dana Sword Art Online: Hollow Realization Borderlands 2 God Wars: Future Past Invizimals: The Resistance Lego Batman 2: DC Super Heroes Looney Tunes Galactic Sports Operation Babel: New Tokyo Legacy Uncharted: Golden Abyss

3DS

Mario & Luigi: Superstar Saga + Bowser's Minions Monster Hunter: Generations Layton's Mystery Journey Katrielle and the Millionaire's Conspiracy Pokemon Sun Pokemon Moon Mario Kart 7 Yo-Kai Watch: Psychic Specters Donkey Kong Country Returns Story of Seasons: Trio of Towns Monster Hunter Stories

Nintendo Switch

Mario & Rabbids: Kingdom Battle Mario Kart 8 The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild Pokken Tournament DX Splatoon 2 FIFA 18 Lego Worlds Rayman Legends Dragon Ball: Xenoverse 2 Arms

PC

Middle-earth: Shadow of War The Sims 4 The Evil Within 2 Dishonored: Death of the Outsider Ghost Recon: Wildlands Overwatch The Sims 4 City Living Total War: Warhammer II The Sims 4 Kids Room Stuff/Vampires/Backyard Stuff Bundle The Elder Scrolls Online: Morrowind

New Zealand:

All Platforms

Middle-earth: Shadow of War FIFA 18 NBA 2K18 Destiny 2 WWE 2K18 Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy Grand Theft Auto V Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare The Evil Within 2 Assassin's Creed The Ezio Trilogy

PlayStation 4

Middle-earth: Shadow of War FIFA 18 NBA 2K18 Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy Destiny 2 WWE 2K18 Grand Theft Auto V Assassin's Creed: The Ezio Trilogy The Evil Within 2 Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare

Xbox One

Middle-earth: Shadow of War FIFA 18 NBA 2K18 Forza Motorsport 7 Destiny 2 Rainbow Six Siege WWE 2K18 Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare Forza Horizon 3 Grand Theft Auto V

Wii U

Disney Infinity 3.0 Disney Infinity 2.0 Mario Party 10 Skylanders Swap Force Marvel Avengers Battle for Earth Mass effect 3 Splatoon Art Academy Atelier Call of Duty: Ghosts Hyrule Warriors

PlayStation Vita

Lego Batman 3: Beyond Gotham The Lego Movie Video Game Arcana Heart 3: I Love Max!!!! Army Corps of Hell Epic Mickey 2: The Power of Two Lego Batman 2: DC Super Heroes Lego The Hobbit Minecraft Phineas & Ferb: Day of Doofenshmirtz Rayman Legends

3DS

Pokemon Sun Pokemon Moon Mario & Luigi: Superstar Saga + Bowser's Minions Monster Hunter Stories Layton's Mystery Journey Katrielle and the Millionaire's Conspiracy Pokemon Alpha Sapphire Pokemon Omega Ruby Bravely Default: Flying Fairy Donkey Kong Country Returns Mario Kart 7

Nintendo Switch

Rayman Legends Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild Mario Kart 8 Pokken Tournament DX Splatoon 2 FIFA 18 Mario & Rabbids: Kingdom Battle Arms Dragon Ball: Xenoverse 2 Lego Worlds

PC