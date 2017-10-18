Shadow Of War Dominates The Australia/New Zealand Sales Charts
The new Lord of the Rings game comes out on top.
The Interactive Games & Entertainment Association (IGEA) today released the latest sales physical game sales charts for Australia and New Zealand. For the week ended October 15, the No. 1 best-seller in both regions is no surprise: Middle-earth: Shadow of War. It topped the all-platforms charts in both countries, while it was also No. 1 on the console-specific charts for every platform it was released on.
In Australia, the top five best-sellers on the all-platforms chart was rounded out by FIFA 18, The Evil Within 2, NBA 2K18, and WWE 2K18, in that order. In New Zealand, the top five in order also included FIFA 18, NBA 2K18, Destiny 2, and WWE 2K18.
There are no big surprises on the charts this week, though the continued strong performance of Rockstar's juggernaut Grand Theft Auto V is impressive. It was No. 7 on the all-platforms chart in Australia and New Zealand, some four years after release. Also notable is that The Evil Within 2 didn't have the opening Bethesda might have wanted, landing at No. 3 in Australia and No. 9 in New Zealand.
You can see the full all-platforms charts and console-specific charts below for Australia and New Zealand. As usual, they cover physical game sales only, this time for the week ended October 15. Another thing to note is that the group that puts together these lists, the Interactive Games & Entertainment Association, does not release specific sales numbers.
Australia
All Platforms
- Middle-earth: Shadow of War
- FIFA 18
- The Evil Within 2
- NBA 2K18
- WWE 2K18
- Forza Motorsport 7
- Grand Theft Auto V
- Destiny 2
- Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy
- Ghost Recon Wildlands
PlayStation 4
- Middle-earth: Shadow of War
- FIFA 18
- The Evil Within 2
- NBA 2K18
- WWE 2K18
- Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy
- Grand Theft Auto V
- Destiny 2
- Project Cars 2
- Uncharted: The Lost Legacy
Xbox One
- Middle-earth: Shadow of War
- FIFA 18
- Forza Motorsport 7
- The Evil Within 2
- Grand Theft Auto V
- WWE 2K18
- NBA 2K18
- Destiny 2
- Ghost Recon: Wildlands
- Rainbow Six Siege
Wii U
- Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild
- Minecraft
- Lego Dimensions
- Cars 3: Driven to Win
- Just Dance 2017
- Skylanders Imaginators
- Super Mario 3D World
- Mario Kart 8
- Pokken Tournament
- Mario Party 10
PlayStation Vita
- Danganronpa V3: Killing Harmony
- Ys VIII: Lacrimosa of Dana
- Sword Art Online: Hollow Realization
- Borderlands 2
- God Wars: Future Past
- Invizimals: The Resistance
- Lego Batman 2: DC Super Heroes
- Looney Tunes Galactic Sports
- Operation Babel: New Tokyo Legacy
- Uncharted: Golden Abyss
3DS
- Mario & Luigi: Superstar Saga + Bowser's Minions
- Monster Hunter: Generations
- Layton's Mystery Journey Katrielle and the Millionaire's Conspiracy
- Pokemon Sun
- Pokemon Moon
- Mario Kart 7
- Yo-Kai Watch: Psychic Specters
- Donkey Kong Country Returns
- Story of Seasons: Trio of Towns
- Monster Hunter Stories
Nintendo Switch
- Mario & Rabbids: Kingdom Battle
- Mario Kart 8
- The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild
- Pokken Tournament DX
- Splatoon 2
- FIFA 18
- Lego Worlds
- Rayman Legends
- Dragon Ball: Xenoverse 2
- Arms
PC
- Middle-earth: Shadow of War
- The Sims 4
- The Evil Within 2
- Dishonored: Death of the Outsider
- Ghost Recon: Wildlands
- Overwatch
- The Sims 4 City Living
- Total War: Warhammer II
- The Sims 4 Kids Room Stuff/Vampires/Backyard Stuff Bundle
- The Elder Scrolls Online: Morrowind
New Zealand:
All Platforms
- Middle-earth: Shadow of War
- FIFA 18
- NBA 2K18
- Destiny 2
- WWE 2K18
- Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy
- Grand Theft Auto V
- Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare
- The Evil Within 2
- Assassin's Creed The Ezio Trilogy
PlayStation 4
- Middle-earth: Shadow of War
- FIFA 18
- NBA 2K18
- Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy
- Destiny 2
- WWE 2K18
- Grand Theft Auto V
- Assassin's Creed: The Ezio Trilogy
- The Evil Within 2
- Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare
Xbox One
- Middle-earth: Shadow of War
- FIFA 18
- NBA 2K18
- Forza Motorsport 7 Destiny 2
- Rainbow Six Siege
- WWE 2K18
- Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare
- Forza Horizon 3
- Grand Theft Auto V
Wii U
- Disney Infinity 3.0
- Disney Infinity 2.0
- Mario Party 10
- Skylanders Swap Force
- Marvel Avengers Battle for Earth
- Mass effect 3
- Splatoon
- Art Academy Atelier
- Call of Duty: Ghosts
- Hyrule Warriors
PlayStation Vita
- Lego Batman 3: Beyond Gotham
- The Lego Movie Video Game
- Arcana Heart 3: I Love Max!!!!
- Army Corps of Hell
- Epic Mickey 2: The Power of Two
- Lego Batman 2: DC Super Heroes
- Lego The Hobbit
- Minecraft
- Phineas & Ferb: Day of Doofenshmirtz
- Rayman Legends
3DS
- Pokemon Sun
- Pokemon Moon
- Mario & Luigi: Superstar Saga + Bowser's Minions
- Monster Hunter Stories
- Layton's Mystery Journey Katrielle and the Millionaire's Conspiracy
- Pokemon Alpha Sapphire
- Pokemon Omega Ruby
- Bravely Default: Flying Fairy
- Donkey Kong Country Returns
- Mario Kart 7
Nintendo Switch
- Rayman Legends
- Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild
- Mario Kart 8
- Pokken Tournament DX
- Splatoon 2
- FIFA 18
- Mario & Rabbids: Kingdom Battle
- Arms
- Dragon Ball: Xenoverse 2
- Lego Worlds
PC
- The Sims 4
- The Sims 4 City Living
- The Sims 4 Get To Work
- TItanfall 2
- Battlefield
- Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare
- The Division
- Mad Max
- Total War Warhammer
- Fallout 3
