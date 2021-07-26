Shadow Of The Tomb Raider 2.01 Update Adds 4K In 60FPS On PS5

Shadow of the Tomb Raider has received an update on PS5 that gives it a big performance boost. The 2.01 patch adds 4K support at 60fps on PS5 in the game's high-resolution mode.

The update slipped out quietly, without much fanfare from Crystal Dynamics or publisher Square Enix, Eurogamer reports. Similarly, the game now carries an "Optimized for Xbox Series X|S" label on the Xbox store, suggesting it may have also gotten a performance boost for the new-generation version.

Shadow of the Tomb Raider was the finale in the rebooted trilogy that Crystal Dynamics began in 2013 with Tomb Raider and its followup. The new take on Lara Craft began her journey as a younger woman on her first adventures and learning to cope with the weight of responsibility and danger. While Shadow maintained a lot of its previous games' core mechanics, it wasn't received as well as the critically acclaimed Rise of the Tomb Raider.

"Thankfully, the parts of Tomb Raider that make it really fantastic--uncovering the mystery of ancient ruins, solving impressive challenge tombs, and exploring exotic environments--are still here in Shadow, and they are just as outstanding as they have always been," Edmond Tran wrote in GameSpot's Shadow of the Tomb Raider review. "But the core mechanics that have been with the series for half a decade are starting to show their limitations. Making the journey to Shadow of the Tomb Raider's peaks is certainly an attractive goal, but like the challenging terrain Lara needs to traverse, the path there is getting rougher and more unpredictable."