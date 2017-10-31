Shadow Of The Colossus PS4 Gameplay Videos Showcase Epic Boss Battles

If you're eagerly awaiting the PlayStation 4 remake of Shadow of the Colossus, the video above is sure to delight you. At Sony's Paris Gaming Week event, GameSpot got a look at some shot over-the-shoulder gameplay footage of the PS2 remaster.

In the first video above, our hero Wander faces off against the first colossus. Starting from the central shrine, the clip showcases how players explore the world and interact with Agro, your horse companion, finishing off with the first big boss encounter in the game.

The second video below skips forward in the game, taking you again to the central shrine. From there, Wander and Agro make their way to the location of the third colossus and break into the boss battle. Check it out:

Sony also revealed the Shadow of the Colossus trailer yesterday and the game's official release date. The remaster will come out on February 6, 2018. Sony first announced that Shadow of the Colossus would be coming to PS4 at E3 this year. The game's gotten quite a bit prettier in the 12 years since it first launched, with developer Bluepoint sprucing up the classic PS2 title.

The original game's creator has said he sent Sony a list of changes he wanted made for the remaster. It remains to be seen precisely which changes will be made, but in Paris the game's developers said a major change in the game, different from the original PS2 version, is that jumping is now mapped to the X button instead of Square. For more on Shadow of the Colossus and everything else Sony unveiled, check out our roundup of all the PlayStation Paris Games Week showcase news.