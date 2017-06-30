Shadow of the Colossus Creator Hints At His Next Project

Fumito Ueda is famous for his work on Ico and Shadow of the Colossus, but his most recent game, The Last Guardian, is notorious for being released seven and a half years after its announcement. For his next game, Ueda hopes that the development cycle will be much quicker.

In an interview with Eurogamer, Ueda gave a few small details about his next project. Ueda explained that he's changing the way that he progresses through development. In the past, Ueda has started work by creating a tone-setting short film. For the new project, however, he'll create a working prototype first.

"I would like to finish a game as soon as quickly possible," he said through a translator. He also explained that "many problems" caused Last Guardian development to take "a very long time."

Finally, when asked whether his new game would resemble his other projects, he stated that he intended the game to be very different--but it might end up similar anyways.

He explained, "The last three games we created I didn't intend to be very similar to each other. When I start to create a game, always I think we will create something different. But the result was that in the three games there are some similarities. There's a moment when one game links with another, but I didn't put it in at the start, it happens in the process. So now, I think I'm creating something very different, but the end result? I can't say."

Ueda also talked about the upcoming Shadow of the Colossus remake on PS4, sharing that he had submitted a list of changes to Sony. The remake launches at some point in 2018, and it's being handled by developer Bluepoint Games, a studio known for working on remasters. You can check out footage of the remake in the embedded video at the top of this article.