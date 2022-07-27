Several WWE Games (Including The Really Bad One) Have Been Quitely Delisted

Four WWE games have been removed from Steam, the PlayStation Store, and the Xbox Store, leaving only two games in the sports entertainment franchise up for sale on those networks. As spotted by PC Gamer, WWE 2K17, 2K18, 2K19 and 2K20 were all delisted, while WWE 2K22 and WWE 2K Battlegrounds still remain up for sale.

This isn't the first time that 2K has removed one of its sports titles from digital storefronts, although it usually warns people before it does so. The company did previously announce that it would be switching off WWE 2K20's online servers two months ago, but no mention was made of removing them from sale entirely.

Several of the affected games were developed by longtime WWE partner Yuke's before it was replaced by 2K's Visual Concepts. WWE 2K18 and 2K19 were favorably received upon release, and Yuke's began working on AEW Fight Forever after its departure from 2K Games.

WWE 2K20 was a different story and became infamous for a severe dip in overall quality, messy visuals, and numerous technical issues. The feedback was overwhelmingly negative, resulting in the franchise breaking its annual release schedule, and going back to its roots for the better-received WWE 2K22 in 2021.

In other WWE news, big changes are taking place at the sports entertainment giant. Longtime CEO Vince McMahon has stepped down from the company amidst claims of scandalous behavior, Triple H is now the head of WWE creative, and John Cena is headed to Fortnite this week.