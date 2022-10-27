Seven Years After Launch, Rainbow Six Siege Has 85M Players And Spending Continues To Rise

Ubisoft released earnings results for its latest period today, and two of the standout announcements included major new player milestones for Assassin's Creed Valhalla and Rainbow Six Siege.

Ubisoft announced that Siege, which is free, has now passed 85 million unique players. The game sees a "very large" number of players every day, Ubisoft said. Not only are more and more people playing Siege, they're spending more, too. Daily average revenue per paying user (DARPU) reached record levels during the period, Ubisoft said.

Total revenue for Siege rose 18% year-over-year, but Ubisoft didn't share a specific dollar amount. In any event, the publisher said it has "exciting new content" for Siege coming up as part of its seventh year of ongoing operator. Upcoming content and features include a new map and cross-play/cross-progression support.

Valhalla has now crossed 20 million unique players. This doesn't equate to 20 million copies sold, however, as Ubisoft noted that Valhalla enjoyed "success" in Xbox Game Pass and PlayStation Plus. Across the entire Assassin's Creed series, Ubisoft said the franchise had a "record number of unique active players" in the second quarter. In general, Ubisoft said Assassin's Creed saw another quarter of "overperformance."

Ubisoft has numerous upcoming Assassin's Creed games in the works, including Assassin's Creed Mirage and upcoming projects like Codename Red, Hexe, Jade, and Invictus, as well as the Assassin's Creed Infinity hub.

"We are highly focused on bringing this ambitious roadmap come to life, with some of the industry's best talents working on delivering ambitious and exciting experiences for fans," Ubisoft said.

Looking ahead, Ubisoft has a number of projects in the pipeline including Skull and Bones in March 2023 and Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora, which is set in the world of James Cameron's Avatar. Some projects that aren't going ahead are the Splinter Cell VR game and Ghost Recon Frontline, which have been canceled alongside two other unannounced titles.