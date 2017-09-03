Settlers Of Catan Coming To VR, Promises "Fully Immersive" Experience

Settlers of Catan, the hugely popular board game, is coming to virtual reality. VR strategy game developer Experiment 7 has announced Catan VR, an "optimised" version of the classic board game that allows people to play in a "fresh fully immersive format."

There are only high-level details available right now. But the game's official website (via Kotaku) says players can take on others from "around the world" or against "Catan personalities." There will be "beautiful in-game environments and cross-play functionality."

Fans may be happy to know Catan VR is being made with the support of Catan creator Klaus Teuber and his son, Benjamin.

Catan VR will launch later this year for Oculus Rift and Samsung Gear VR, with support for other platforms to come later.

According to Variety, Settlers of Catan the board game had sold 22 million copies. The VR version won't be the first digital edition of the game, as there is already a video game and an iOS version. In 2015, the producer of Air Force One picked up the movie rights for Catan.