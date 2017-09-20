Serious PS4 Bug With New Rainbow Six Siege Update Reported By Players

A new update for Rainbow Six Siege has been released, and players on PlayStation 4 are reporting a variety of problems with it. Some of these are potentially serious enough that you may want to avoid updating or refrain from playing with the update installed until a fix has been released.

There have been numerous reports of the Siege update causing PS4 systems to crash. This seems especially common when inviting players to your party, and Ubisoft has specifically recommended avoiding doing so for the time being. It stated, "We are cooperating with Sony on this issue and would advise you to not use this feature until a resolution is found."

But other players claim that the game is more seriously impacting their systems, yielding an error (CE-36329-3) related to the hard drive being corrupted. Users on Reddit claim that neither deleting the game nor initializing the system resolves the problem. Not everyone seems to be affected, but given the potential severity, it would be safer to avoid the game's update for the time being.

Ubisoft has not announced how soon a fix is coming, but we'll report back as more details are shared. The Xbox One and PC versions of the game appear to be unaffected.