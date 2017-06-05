Sequel To Acclaimed Indie Game Monument Valley Out Now

A sequel to Monumental Valley, the wonderful mobile game featured on House of Cards, has been announced--and you don't have to wait even a minute to play it.

The sequel is available right now on iTunes--get it here for $5. It was confirmed during Apple's developer conference, WWDC, today in California.

The Monument Valley website explains that the sequel has a "completely new story," and you don't need to have played the first game to enjoy the sequel.

"Enjoy beautiful levels filled with illusory, meditative puzzles, using brand new interactions to explore the changing dynamics between characters," reads a line from the game's description. "Artwork inspired by an eclectic mixture of architectural styles, artistic movements and personal influences, each translated into stunning geometric structures."

It goes on: "Immerse yourself in uniquely melodic interactive soundscapes, tailored perfectly to every step of Ro and her child's journey."

The first Monument Valley came out in 2014 and has made more than $14 million.