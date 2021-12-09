Senua's Saga: Hellblade 2 Gets First Gameplay Trailer At The Game Awards
After getting a first look at the game at The Game Awards 2019, Senua's Saga: Hellblade II's first gameplay trailer premiered at TGA 2021.
At The Game Awards 2021, developer Ninja Theory revealed the first gameplay trailer for Senua's Saga: Helblade II. The gameplay was captured the week prior to the show and looks incredible.
The trailer showcases protagonist Senua working together with a group of warriors to take down a truly large being of seemingly mythical origins. Like the first game, Hellblade: Senua's Sacrifice, it's best to experience this new trailer with headphones on. The voices that aid Senua speak throughout the trailer, thought soft enough that it's hard to hear them without headphones.
