Select Switch And Xbox Accessories Get Big Discounts At Amazon
Several PDP, PowerA, and Hyperkin gamepads are getting big price cuts.
Amazon is currently offering steep discounts on a variety of Xbox and Switch accessories, including several controllers from PowerA and PDP. You'll also find a couple of price cuts on gamepad charging stands and travel cases scattered among the long list of controller discounts. The full catalog isn't too expansive, but the unique selection of gear on sale makes it worth a few minutes of your time. Here are a handful of our favorite products in the promotion.
PowerA Enhanced Pikachu Switch Controller
$16 (was $28)
PowerA makes tons of gear that's both officially licensed and affordable--and that holds true for the Enhanced Pikachu Switch controller. Currently discounted to $16, this is one of the most stylish and cheapest ways to add another player to your local co-op sessions. Aside from the usual assortment of buttons and analog sticks, you'll also find two mappable buttons and a 3.5mm jack for a headset. Several other PowerA Switch controllers are also on sale, but this Pikachu design is seeing one of the steepest discounts.
PowerA Extreme Party Pack Wireless Controller
$102 (was $120)
If you're getting ready to host a Super Smash Bros. tournament, look no further than this. PowerA is bundling three wireless GameCube-style controllers into a single package, which also feature an additional shoulder button for modern games. Aside from that minor change, these are nearly identical to the original GameCube controllers. They're officially licensed by Nintendo, so you can rest assured they'll be fully compatible with your Switch and capable of replicating an authentic GameCube experience.
PDP Magnetic Ultra Slim Xbox Charging System
$20 (was $30)
Standard Xbox controllers still rely on AA batteries, but if you're sick of buying packs of AAs, you can grab a charging station. PDP's officially licensed charging system offers two rechargeable battery packs and a dock. This charging station supports Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and Xbox Elite Series 1 controller. The stand can charge two devices at once, and there are even built-in LED charge indicators to let you know when they're ready for action.
Hyperkin "The Rook" Travel Bag
$48 (was $70)
Want to protect your Xbox Series X while on the road but don't want to drop $375 on a travel case? The Rook Travel Bag from Hyperkin is currently discounted to just $48, and it offers several modular compartments for all your gear, an adjustable shoulder strap, and additional padding and support via additional layers of foam. It also comes with a sleek green interior, so you can keep your Xbox protected in style.
Hyperkin Duke Wired Controller
$59 (was $70)
Officially licensed and compatible with both consoles and PC, the bulky Hyperkin controller resembles the original (and iconic) Xbox controller. Aside from its nostalgic design, the Hyperkin Duke includes a gigantic Xbox button in the center of the gamepad that plays the original Xbox startup animation. It continues to be a favorite among fans, and at its new price point, it's definitely worth a closer look.
PowerA Enhanced Wired Controller - Mass Effect N7
$28 (was $38)
PowerA makes a bunch of gorgeous Xbox controllers, but Mass Effect fans will only have eyes for this N7 design. Aside from its cool looks, you'll also find two mappable buttons, dual rumble motors, and a 3.5mm jack for audio. The officially licensed controller is currently discounted by $10--along with several other Xbox controllers in the PowerA catalog.
