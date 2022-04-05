Select Switch And PS5 Exclusives Are B2G1 Free At GameStop

It's a great week for adding games to your backlog. Multiple buy two, get one free game sales are currently running, and GameStop is the latest retailer to jump in on the action. More than 1,200 games are featured in GameStop's promotion, and it's one of the rare occasions where a B2G1 free event at GameStop focuses on new games. GameStop's promotion is particularly good for Nintendo Switch and PlayStation exclusives.

Some of the best Nintendo Switch games are featured in this sale, and there are even additional discounts on a few of the games, which makes this deal even sweeter. For instance, The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild is down to $40, New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe is $44, and Super Mario Odyssey is $50. The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD, Donkey Kong Country: Tropical Freeze, and Fire Emblem: Three Houses are also featured in the promotion.

PS5 owners also have a nice selection of exclusives to choose from, including a trio of hits that released on PlayStation 5 last year: Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart, Returnal, and Ghost of Tsushima: Director's Cut. All three of those games are featured on our list of the best PS5 games.

We've rounded up some of the highlights from the promotion below, but make sure to head over to GameStop's website and search for specific games you're looking for. You'll also want to compare the eligible games to Amazon and Target, as both of those retailers have B2G1 free sales right now, too.

GameStop B2G1 free game sale