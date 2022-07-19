Select Nintendo Switch Exclusives Get Big Discounts
Looking for a new Switch game to play? Consider picking up one of these exclusives at a discount.
Best Buy and Amazon are slashing prices on some of the most popular Nintendo Switch games today. If you happened to miss out on Prime Day last week, right now you can save big on Breath of the Wild, Super Mario Odyssey, Bravely Default II, and more. We’re not sure when each discount will end, so move fast if you see a title you’re interested in.
Paper Mario: The Origami King is seeing one of the most generous price cuts, down to $36 from $60. It takes many of the usual Paper Mario tropes (including puzzle solving and quirky, turn-based combat) and throws them into a vibrant new world. It went on to become one of the best RPGs on Switch, with our Paper Mario: The Origami King review giving it an 8/10 for its excellent sense of humor and fun combat.
If you’re looking for an RPG with a bit more meat on the bones, you can check out Bravely Default II or Triangle Strategy, both of which are on sale. Bravely Default II is listed for just $30, while Triangle Strategy is down to $50.
Rounding out the discounts are a few Pokemon games, Shin Megami Tensei V, and Fire Emblem Warriors. We’ve put together a short list of the best Switch deals below.
Best Nintendo Switch deals
- Bravely Default II -- $30 ($
60)
- Fire Emblem Warriors -- $28 ($
60)
- The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild -- $41 ($
60)
- Paper Mario: The Origami King -- $36 ($
60)
- Pokemon Brilliant Diamond -- $45 ($
60)
- Pokemon Shining Pearl -- $41 ($
60)
- Shin Megami Tensei V -- $40 ($
60)
- Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe -- $45 ($
60)
- Super Mario Odyssey -- $42 ($
60)
- Triangle Strategy -- $50 ($
60)
