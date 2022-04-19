Select Nintendo Switch And PS5 Exclusives Are On Sale For Cheap For A Limited Time

Dozens of preowned PlayStation, Xbox, and Switch games are on sale at GameFly, including hits such as Dying Light 2: Stay Human, Deathloop, and New Pokemon Snap. All purchases come with free shipping as well as original cases and inserts. You also get any DLC codes that are included with new copies. From our experience, GameFly's preowned games tend to be in like-new condition.

Biomutant didn't exactly set the world on fire when it arrived in 2021, but beneath its rough exterior is a surprisingly fun game. Now that it's discounted to just $13, the game is an easy recommendation for anyone seeking a new open world to explore. It's a bit quirky, but no doubt it's worth a play for less than 15 bucks.

If you're yet to experience the chaotic adventure that is Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin, you'll find it discounted to $40 at GameFly. The fast-paced action game offers some of the most engaging combat in the series--although its narrative toes the line between non-sensical and downright cringy. Our review gave it a 7/10, praising its "Souls-inspired approach to combat," while wishing it did more to develop its unique cast of characters.

You'll find the full catalog over at GameFly, but we've highlighted a few of the best deals below.

Best deals at GameFly