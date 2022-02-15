The products discussed here were independently chosen by our editors. GameSpot may get a share of the revenue if you buy anything featured on our site.
Select Arcade1Up Countercades Discounted At Amazon
The sale includes NBA Jam, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, Mortal Kombat, and Marvel Super Heroes.
A variety of Arcade1Up Countercade models are currently discounted $50 on Amazon. Included in the savings you'll find several classic games, including Mortal Kombat, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, and Marvel Super Heroes.
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles 2 Player Countercade
$180 (was $230)
The Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Countercade gives you access to the original Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles arcade game along with Turtles in Time. Unlike full-sized cabinets, the Countercade lineup is designed to fit on your counter or tabletop--making it a great option for arcade enthusiasts with limited space.
NBA Jam 2 Player Countercade
$180 (was $230)
NBA Jam is also available for $180, down from $230. Like most units on sale, it boasts an 8-inch LCD screen, adjustable volume controls, and comes fully assembled. Both NBA Jam and NBA Jam Tournament Edition are included with the unit.
Marvel Super Heroes 2 Player Countercade
$180 (was $230)
Four games are included in the Marvel Super Heroes Countercade: Marvel Super Heroes, X-Men vs Street Fighter, The Punisher, and Marvel vs Capcom. Despite its small size, Arcade1Up still managed to install every button you'll need for these fighting games.
Mortal Kombat 2 Player Countercade
$180 (was $230)
Last but not least is Mortal Kombat 2. The iconic game plays well on the 8-inch LCD, and the entire Countercade is wrapped in classic Mortal Kombat iconography. As is often the case with these units, it'll come fully assembled and ready to play right out of the box.
