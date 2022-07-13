Select 4K Roku Streaming Devices Are On Sale For Prime Day
You can grab one of Roku's 4K streaming devices at a super affordable price for the remainder of Prime Day.
If you’re looking to add a streaming device to your home theater setup, several Roku products are on sale for Prime Day, including $15 off Roku’s most affordable 4K boxes, the Roku Express 4K+.
Roku Express 4K+
$25 (was $40)
The Roku Express 4K+ supports 4K HDR video content (via HDR10+) and features dual-band Wi-Fi for fast wireless internet connections, plus a remote with voice controls. It’s a tiny device, too, so it can easily find a space to fit on your TV stand, and everything you need to set up the Express 4K+ is included in the box.
Beyond the core specs, the Express 4K+ also works with Apple AirPlay and can be controlled with Alexa, Siri, or Google Assistant commands via an external device, such as an Echo speaker or the Roku Remote mobile app for iOS and Android. The Roku Remote mobile app also lets you listen to whatever you’re watching through a pair of connected earphones.
The Roku Express 4K+ is a reliable and affordable 4K streaming device, but it lacks a few extra features compared to Roku’s other 4K streaming devices so it might be worth considering the other Roku devices that are also on sale for Prime Day. The Roku Streaming Stick 4K (2021 model) is down to $29 (normally $49) and includes Dolby Vision HDR support plus a smaller form factor, while the Roku Ultra is just $70 (down from $90) and sports an Ethernet port, Dolby Vision, and Dolby Atmos support. Additionally, the Roku Stream bar , Roku’s all-in-one 4K streaming device plus soundbar, is just $90 (normally $140) for Prime Day, too.
The products discussed here were independently chosen by our editors. GameSpot may get a share of the revenue if you buy anything featured on our site.
Got a news tip or want to contact us directly? Email news@gamespot.com
