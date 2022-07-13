Select 4K Roku Streaming Devices Are On Sale For Prime Day

The Roku Express 4K+ supports 4K HDR video content (via HDR10+) and features dual-band Wi-Fi for fast wireless internet connections, plus a remote with voice controls. It’s a tiny device, too, so it can easily find a space to fit on your TV stand, and everything you need to set up the Express 4K+ is included in the box.

Beyond the core specs, the Express 4K+ also works with Apple AirPlay and can be controlled with Alexa, Siri, or Google Assistant commands via an external device, such as an Echo speaker or the Roku Remote mobile app for iOS and Android. The Roku Remote mobile app also lets you listen to whatever you’re watching through a pair of connected earphones.