Sega's Humankind Joins Xbox Game Pass For PC At Launch

Xbox and Sega have announced a new grand strategy, as Amplitude Studios' upcoming PC-exclusive strategy game Humankind has been confirmed for Xbox Game Pass on August 17, the day it launches.

The announcement was made on Xbox Wire, confirming that the game will be coming to Xbox Game Pass on PC only. There has been no word on whether or not the game will come to consoles, either standalone or as part of Xbox Game Pass.

"Humankind is a convergence of culture, history, and values that allows you to create a civilization that is as unique as you are," the official blog post writes. "You’ll be re-writing the entire narrative of human history (…no pressure) from its humble beginnings in the Neolithic Era, as you set out to leave the biggest mark on the world."

Humankind tasks players with building their own unique civilizations using moral choices and real-world cultures to pull from, in the hopes of gaining enough "fame" to win the game. Humankind was delayed earlier this year from April 22 to August 17, though last month Sega and Amplitude did offer a closed beta.

