Sega Wants Sonic Frontiers To Receive High Scores From Reviews

Sega is aiming for the stars with Sonic Frontiers, as the company wants the game to receive a position reception from critics.

In a recent Q&A session with investors (translated by VGC), Sega CEO Haruki Satomi and CFO Koichi Fukazawa were asked about quality metrics for Sonic Frontiers, as well as potential review scores.

“We have set internal targets, as the correlation between the scores of external evaluation organizations and sales is high in Europe and North America," Sega explained.

“If the game gets a high score, it can become a must-buy game, and possibly generate synergy with sales, so we are currently working hard to improve the quality of the game toward its sales for the holiday season.”

Earlier this year, Sega revealed that Sonic Frontiers was supposed to launch in 2021. However, it was delayed in order to improve the game's quality. Additionally, the first Sonic movie was successful, so Sega wants to ride off its positive reception to make sure that Sonic Frontiers is critically and commercially successful as well.

The movie's sequel, Sonic 2, is the highest-grossing video game movie in the United States, so it makes sense that Sega is taking its time trying to make Sonic Frontiers the best it can possibly be.

Sonic Frontiers is expected to launch this year for Nintendo Switch, PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S.