Sega Teases Sonic The Hedgehog For Super Monkey Ball: Banana Mania

It looks like Sonic the Hedgehog will be making his return to the Super Monkey Ball franchise in Super Monkey Ball: Banana Mania. In the latest trailer for the remaster, Sega reintroduced all of the characters in the game, showing off AiAi, GonGon, MeeMee, Baby, Doctor, and YanYan, along with a brief teaser for the iconic blue blur.

Super Monkey Ball: Banana Mania is a remaster of Super Monkey Ball, Super Monkey Ball 2, and Super Monkey Ball Deluxe, so all of these characters returning isn't new information. However, at the very end of the trailer, a gold ring is shown floating the way a banana normally would, and a ball with a blue blur inside flies across the screen.

The game is published by Sega and Sonic was included in Super Monkey Ball: Banana Blitz HD, so it's pretty safe to assume he will be a playable character in the game. It was reported back in June that key art for Sonic and Tails was hidden within the game's official website, with images showing what appeared to be models for both characters. While Tails does not appear in this new trailer, it wouldn't be shocking if he was included alongside Sonic.

Super Monkey Ball: Banana Mania launches on October 5 for Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PS4, PS5, and PC. The game will include over 300 stages as well as some fan-favorite mini-games.