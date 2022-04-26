Sega Is Delisting Multiple Classic Sonic Games Ahead Of Sonic Origin's May Release

Ahead of Sonic Origins' June 23, 2022 release, Sega will delist the currently available digital versions of each game included in the collection, which includes the original Sonic the Hedgehog.

A total of four games will be removed from sale as of May 20: Sonic the Hedgehog, Sonic the Hedgehog 2, Sonic 3 & Knuckles, and Sonic CD. Sega specifically cited the release of Sonic Origins as the reason for delisting the current digital versions of each game.

While the games will no longer be available for purchase, Sonic the Hedgehog 1 and 2 can still be played via the Sega Ages ports of each game on the Nintendo Switch, with Sonic the Hedgehog 2 specifically also being available to play as part of Nintendo Switch Online +'s Sega Genesis game offerings.

Sonic Origins features remastered versions of all four games, as well as additional features like missions, an infinite-lives Anniversary Mode, new opening and ending animations for each game, and Mirror Mode. Sonic Origins will be available on PC via Steam and the Epic Games Store, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and Nintendo Switch.

Sega is currently riding high off the success of the Sonic the Hedgehog 2 film, which introduces more of Sonic's supporting cast of characters like Knuckles and Tails. The film is now the highest-grossing video game film of all time in North America, having earned nearly $150 million at the domestic box office.