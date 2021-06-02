Sega Has No Virtua Fighter 6 Plans Yet

This week's release of Virtua Fighter 5 Ultimate Showdown will decide the future of Sega's fighting game franchise, as Sega's chief producer Seiji Aoki commented on the game and what its release means for a potential Virtua Fighter 6.

"Nothing has been decided yet regarding Virtua Fighter 6, so I cannot make any statement," Aoki said in an interview with Famitsu Magazine that was translated by SiliconEra. "But if you ask me whether I want to create it or not, I do want to create it. This title [Ultimate Showdown] will let us know whether there are demands and potentials for Virtua Fighter. We want to hype it up so it can connect to the next one."

The upcoming PS4 release has been completely remastered using Yakuza studio Ryu ga Gotoku's Dragon Engine and features high-definition upgrades for all 19 fighters, arenas, and cinematics. There's even a downgrade option available if you'd prefer to play the game with 1990s graphics instead.

Virtua Fighter 5 Ultimate Showdown released on June 1 for PS4 and PS5 through backwards compatibility, and is available as a June PS Plus game alongside spy adventure Operation Tango and space combat game Star Wars: Squadrons.

For more insight into the game, you can check out our Virtua Fighter 5 Ultimate Showdown interview with Aoki, in which he talks about the enduring legacy of the fighting game franchise.