Sega Has No Plans To Delay Sonic Frontiers From Its 2022 Launch

Sega's upcoming Sonic Frontiers is still on track to release this year and won't be delayed to address the mixed reception it has received from critics and fans since it was officially revealed. In a business briefing that was recently held, Sega Sammy senior executive VP Koichi Fukazawa and executive VP Makoto Takahashi explained that the company had no plans to delay the open-world Sonic game.

"We do not consider postponing the launch at this point," Sega"s official English translation of the response (via VGC) reads. "Within the communication with users, we intend to reflect the parts that can be reflected within the development timeline and to build empathy with users. Sonic IP is a mainstay title we will sell over the long term in the future, and we will continue to strengthen it in the next fiscal year onwards as well."

Sega also expects the success of Sonic the Hegehog 2 at the box office to have an impact on the game's sales, as the execs mentioned that "repeat sales of Sonic titles grew" after the first film was originally released. With the first film sequel being a bigger box office blockbuster, Sega believes that its success will help amplify Sonic game sales and that Sonic Frontiers will be the "future" of the franchise.

Sonic Team head Takashi Iizuka also addressed fans' criticism of the game and calls for it to be delayed. Iizuka said that he wasn't surprised by the feedback and that once players get their hands on Sonic Frontiers, they'll understand what makes it feel unique when compared to other Sonic games.

Interestingly, the first Sonic the Hedgehog film delayed its original release date after the first trailer for that film introduced audiences to a more nightmarish incarnation of the Sega mascot. After receiving a negative reaction to the trailer, that version of Sonic was discarded and replaced by a new version that looked more faithful to the source material. Ugly Sonic, fortunately, found a successful career on the convention circuit scene, as seen in the Chip 'n Dale movie.

Sega has Sonic Frontiers scheduled for a Winter 2022 launch, and if you're curious, you can check out gameplay of Sonic exploring the new island he finds himself marooned on and a more action-packed preview of how combat works in the game. In the film department, Sonic the Hedgehog 3 will race into cinemas on December 20, 2024. Paramount has ambitious plans for a Sonic the Hedgehog cinematic universe, which includes a Knuckles spin-off series with Idris Elba reprising his voice role for the show.