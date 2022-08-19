Sega Genesis Mini 2 Preorders Are Now Live, All 60 Games Revealed

Preorders for the Sega Genesis Mini 2 are now live, and if you've been waiting to see if the console is worth picking up based on the strength of its library alone, you can check out the full collection of games below. The first wave of games revealed for the miniature-sized console included a number of gems, such as Sega CD versions of Shining Force and Sonic the Hedgehog, platformer VectorMan 2, and the intense cult-classic Alien Soldier. A number of unreleased and brand new ports are also available, making this an attractive collectible for completionists.

For the full lineup, you can also get your hands on a number of Sega Genesis and Sega CD classics. The cheesy thriller Night Trap, the hard-hitting fighting game Fatal Fury 2, and the previously unreleased Star Mobile are just some of the titles on offer.

On the hardware side, the mini-console comes with a six-button Genesis controller and is compatible with the three-button controllers released with the original Genesis Mini. If you missed it the first time, the Sega Genesis Mini was well received when it launched thanks to its faithful design, superb collection of classic games, and a few extra features that made it worth spending $80 on.

"If you want to play Genesis games but can't afford the real thing and a stack of cartridges, the Genesis Mini should be at the top of your list," Peter Brown wrote in GameSpot's Sega Genesis Mini review back in 2019.

If a piece of compact retro history does sound appealing to you, you'll need to be quick when ordering as supplies will be extremely limited with this latest edition of Sega hardware.

There will only be 10% of stock available when compared to the original, so you'll need to move fast if you want to secure a Sega Genesis Mini 2 for your collection.

Sega Genesis Mini 2 games list

After Burner II Cartridge Alien Soldier Cartridge Atomic Runner Cartridge Bonanza Bros. Cartridge ClayFighter Cartridge Crusader of Centy Cartridge Desert Strike: Return to the Gulf Cartridge Earthworm Jim 2 Cartridge Elemental Master Cartridge Fatal Fury 2 Cartridge Gain Ground Cartridge Golden Axe II Cartridge Granada Cartridge Hellfire Cartridge Herzog Zwei Cartridge Lightening Force: Quest for the Darkstar Cartridge Midnight Resistance Cartridge OutRun Cartridge OutRunners Cartridge Phantasy Star II Cartridge Populous Cartridge Rainbow Islands Extra Cartridge Ranger-X Cartridge Ristar Cartridge Rolling Thunder 2 Cartridge Shadow Dancer: The Secret of Shinobi Cartridge Shining Force II Cartridge Shining in the Darkness Cartridge Sonic 3D Blast Cartridge Splatterhouse 2 Cartridge Streets of Rage 3 Cartridge Super Hang-On Cartridge Super Street Fighter II: The New Challengers Cartridge The Ooze Cartridge The Revenge of Shinobi Cartridge ToeJam & Earl in Panic on Funkotron Cartridge Truxton Cartridge VectorMan 2 Cartridge Viewpoint Cartridge Virtua Racing Cartridge Warsong Cartridge Ecco the Dolphin (CD Ver.) SEGA CD Ecco: The Tides of Time (CD Ver.) SEGA CD Final Fight CD SEGA CD Mansion of Hidden Souls SEGA CD Night Striker SEGA CD Night Trap SEGA CD Robo Aleste SEGA CD Sewer Shark SEGA CD Shining Force CD SEGA CD Silpheed SEGA CD Sonic The Hedgehog CD SEGA CD The Ninja Warriors SEGA CD

Bonus Games

Title Type Devi & Pii Previously unreleased Fantasy Zone New Port Space Harrier II (+Space Harrier) New Ports Spatter New Port Star Mobile Previously unreleased Super Locomotive New Port VS Puyo Puyo Sun New Port