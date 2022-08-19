Sega Genesis Mini 2 Preorders Are Now Live, All 60 Games Revealed

Sega's latest mini retro console includes dozens of essential classics.

By on

Comments

Preorders for the Sega Genesis Mini 2 are now live, and if you've been waiting to see if the console is worth picking up based on the strength of its library alone, you can check out the full collection of games below. The first wave of games revealed for the miniature-sized console included a number of gems, such as Sega CD versions of Shining Force and Sonic the Hedgehog, platformer VectorMan 2, and the intense cult-classic Alien Soldier. A number of unreleased and brand new ports are also available, making this an attractive collectible for completionists.

For the full lineup, you can also get your hands on a number of Sega Genesis and Sega CD classics. The cheesy thriller Night Trap, the hard-hitting fighting game Fatal Fury 2, and the previously unreleased Star Mobile are just some of the titles on offer.

On the hardware side, the mini-console comes with a six-button Genesis controller and is compatible with the three-button controllers released with the original Genesis Mini. If you missed it the first time, the Sega Genesis Mini was well received when it launched thanks to its faithful design, superb collection of classic games, and a few extra features that made it worth spending $80 on.

"If you want to play Genesis games but can't afford the real thing and a stack of cartridges, the Genesis Mini should be at the top of your list," Peter Brown wrote in GameSpot's Sega Genesis Mini review back in 2019.

If a piece of compact retro history does sound appealing to you, you'll need to be quick when ordering as supplies will be extremely limited with this latest edition of Sega hardware.

There will only be 10% of stock available when compared to the original, so you'll need to move fast if you want to secure a Sega Genesis Mini 2 for your collection.

Sega Genesis Mini 2 games list

See at Amazon
After Burner IICartridge
Alien SoldierCartridge
Atomic RunnerCartridge
Bonanza Bros.Cartridge
ClayFighterCartridge
Crusader of CentyCartridge
Desert Strike: Return to the GulfCartridge
Earthworm Jim 2Cartridge
Elemental MasterCartridge
Fatal Fury 2Cartridge
Gain GroundCartridge
Golden Axe IICartridge
GranadaCartridge
HellfireCartridge
Herzog ZweiCartridge
Lightening Force: Quest for the DarkstarCartridge
Midnight ResistanceCartridge
OutRunCartridge
OutRunnersCartridge
Phantasy Star IICartridge
PopulousCartridge
Rainbow Islands ExtraCartridge
Ranger-XCartridge
RistarCartridge
Rolling Thunder 2Cartridge
Shadow Dancer: The Secret of ShinobiCartridge
Shining Force IICartridge
Shining in the DarknessCartridge
Sonic 3D BlastCartridge
Splatterhouse 2Cartridge
Streets of Rage 3Cartridge
Super Hang-OnCartridge
Super Street Fighter II: The New ChallengersCartridge
The OozeCartridge
The Revenge of ShinobiCartridge
ToeJam & Earl in Panic on FunkotronCartridge
TruxtonCartridge
VectorMan 2Cartridge
ViewpointCartridge
Virtua RacingCartridge
WarsongCartridge
Ecco the Dolphin (CD Ver.)SEGA CD
Ecco: The Tides of Time (CD Ver.)SEGA CD
Final Fight CDSEGA CD
Mansion of Hidden SoulsSEGA CD
Night StrikerSEGA CD
Night TrapSEGA CD
Robo AlesteSEGA CD
Sewer SharkSEGA CD
Shining Force CDSEGA CD
SilpheedSEGA CD
Sonic The Hedgehog CDSEGA CD
The Ninja WarriorsSEGA CD

Bonus Games

TitleType
Devi & PiiPreviously unreleased
Fantasy ZoneNew Port
Space Harrier II (+Space Harrier)New Ports
SpatterNew Port
Star MobilePreviously unreleased
Super LocomotiveNew Port
VS Puyo Puyo SunNew Port

15 Sega Genesis Games That Might Also Be Hipster Indie Band Names
See More

GameSpot may get a commission from retail offers.

The products discussed here were independently chosen by our editors. GameSpot may get a share of the revenue if you buy anything featured on our site.

Got a news tip or want to contact us directly? Email news@gamespot.com

SEGA Genesis Mini 2
SEGA Genesis Mini
Join the conversation
There are no comments about this story
Load Comments (0)