Sega Genesis Mini 2 Has Limited Stock, About 10% Of The Original Mini's Supply

Because of the ongoing semi-conductor shortage, comparatively few units of the Sega Genesis Mini 2 will be sold in North America--approximately 10% of the original version's supply.

According to a statement given to Polygon, the Sega Genesis Mini 2 was originally planned to be a Japan-only product. However, upon discovering that Amazon's Japan Store allowed a small number of units to be sold via the North American site, it allocated a small number of units to sell in North America. Sega did not clarify if there were plans for a second run.

This also means that the Mini 2 has a significant price mark-up from the last model. The original Mini cost $80 plus shipping, while the Mini 2 is listed on Amazon at $106.65 with $21.99 additional shipping cost for a total of $125.79. As of writing, the mini console's pre-order page is still open and the console launches on October 27, 2022.

Sega announced the Mini 2 last month. It comes with a new version of the Genesis's six button controller and over 50 games, including Sega CD titles. The original Genesis Mini came with 42 classic games including Sonic the Hedgehog, Altered Beast, Ecco the Dolphin, among many others.