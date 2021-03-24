Sega Astro City Mini Arcade Preorders Open March 26

Sega's Astro City Mini arcade cabinet is finally coming to the West. Preorders open up for the tiny candy cabinet on March 26 with an expected April shipping window, and you'll also be able to purchase extra accessories and add-ons to make it your own.

Pre-loaded with 37 arcade games and being sold through Limited Run Games for $130, the Astro City Mini includes nearly all of the big-name Sega games you remember from the '90s, such as Alien Syndrome, Virtua Fighter, and Shadow Dancer. Certain games didn't get a release overseas before and are still in Japanese, while a handful of others have certain text in Japanese but should still be playable for those who don't speak it.

Astro City Mini

The mini cabinet also includes an HDMI out port if you don't want to play on its built-in LCD screen, as well as two USB ports and a headphone jack. Unlike the Neo Geo Mini arcade machine from a few years ago, the control stick also includes microswitches, which are particularly necessary for fighting games.

Alongside the system itself, Limited Run is also selling plug-in controllers, which utilize the USB ports. The "Style Kit" lets you put the system on a tiny stand with a little coin door, and it also includes a blue stool in case you pet mouse wants to play a game.

This is Sega's first real foray into the "at-home arcade" market, albeit on a tiny scale. Several of its games--many of which are installed on the Astro City Mini--are also available for purchase on the iiRcade.