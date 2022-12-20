See Your (Unofficial) 2022 Xbox Stats Online

It's the end of the year, which means that your favorite apps and platforms are showing you a year-end wrap-up in order for you to make sense of how you spent your 2022. Though PlayStation and Nintendo have their own official 2022 wrap-ups, the Xbox community TrueAchievements has created an unofficial version called My Year On Xbox, and it's free to use.

In order to see your breakdown, you'll need to make a TrueAchievements account. The infographic includes achievements earned, total gamerscore, games played, hours played, and some stats based around your top game. Some users online have stated that the My Year On Xbox breakdown isn't accurate, and the site itself even admits that the data might not be reliable for new users--primarily because your top game of the year has to be a game you started playing this year--but it's a nice conversation piece.

In other Xbox news, foul-mouthed shooter High On Life is apparently doing quite well on Xbox Game Pass. Microsoft's blockbuster deal to buy Activision Blizzard has become imperiled by an Federal Trade Commission suit, and it's not clear if the merger will happen after all. When you're done with that, check out our list of the most-anticipated Xbox games in 2023.