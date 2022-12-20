See Your (Unofficial) 2022 Xbox Stats Online

The online Xbox community TrueAchievements has created its own short-form display for Xbox stats, and people are sharing theirs on social media.

By on

Comments

It's the end of the year, which means that your favorite apps and platforms are showing you a year-end wrap-up in order for you to make sense of how you spent your 2022. Though PlayStation and Nintendo have their own official 2022 wrap-ups, the Xbox community TrueAchievements has created an unofficial version called My Year On Xbox, and it's free to use.

In order to see your breakdown, you'll need to make a TrueAchievements account. The infographic includes achievements earned, total gamerscore, games played, hours played, and some stats based around your top game. Some users online have stated that the My Year On Xbox breakdown isn't accurate, and the site itself even admits that the data might not be reliable for new users--primarily because your top game of the year has to be a game you started playing this year--but it's a nice conversation piece.

Click To Unmute
  1. Biggest Xbox Games Coming in 2023 and Beyond
  2. New Assassin’s Creed Jade Gameplay Leaks | GameSpot News
  3. Biggest PlayStation Games Coming in 2023 and Beyond
  4. Winter Contingency II | Free 10-tier Event Pass | Halo Infinite
  5. Story Teaser: Akitsu Haneasobi | Genshin Impact
  6. Best Free PC Games to Play in 2022
  7. Best PlayStation Plus Games December 2022
  8. ONE PIECE ODYSSEY | Full Memory Trailer
  9. Best Mobile Games 2022
  10. STG 44: How Games Embraced The World’s First Assault Rifle
  11. Best PC Games 2022
  12. Firearms Expert Reacts To Bonelab’s Guns

Want us to remember this setting for all your devices?

Sign up or Sign in now!

Please use a html5 video capable browser to watch videos.
This video has an invalid file format.
00:00:00
Sorry, but you can't access this content!
Please enter your date of birth to view this video

By clicking 'enter', you agree to GameSpot's
Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

Now Playing: Best Xbox Games Of 2022

In other Xbox news, foul-mouthed shooter High On Life is apparently doing quite well on Xbox Game Pass. Microsoft's blockbuster deal to buy Activision Blizzard has become imperiled by an Federal Trade Commission suit, and it's not clear if the merger will happen after all. When you're done with that, check out our list of the most-anticipated Xbox games in 2023.

The Best Xbox Game Pass Games
See More

The products discussed here were independently chosen by our editors. GameSpot may get a share of the revenue if you buy anything featured on our site.

Got a news tip or want to contact us directly? Email news@gamespot.com

Xbox Series X
Xbox One
Cloud Gaming hub
Join the conversation
There are no comments about this story
Load Comments (0)