See Your 2021 PS5 Stats With This Wrap-Up Tool Right Now

Sony has rolled out its annual PlayStation Wrap-Up report tool that lets fans see precious stats about their past year of gaming, including their most-played games, trophies earned, and other neat statistics.

You can visit this website to collect your own personalized report. In addition to personal stats, the page lets you see collective stats for the entire PlayStation community around the world. It tells you the most popular weapon in Returnal and how many people met Kit in Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart, among other things.

The Wrap-Up report is available through February 20, and it applies to both PS4 and PS5. You need to have spent at least 10 hours on PS4 or PS5 between January 1, 2021 and December 31, 2021 to see your stats. Additionally, PS5 users who opted out of sharing "Full Data" from the system settings might not be able to see their yearly statistics.

In other PlayStation news, Sony has responded to Microsoft's proposed acquisition of Activision Blizzard. A spokesperson said, "We expect that Microsoft will abide by contractural agreements and continue to ensure Activision games are multiplatform." Whether or not the Call of Duty series, among others, remain multiplatform or become Xbox exclusives further down the road remains to be seen, however.

Sony's overall market value dropped by more than $20 billion after the news of Microsoft's proposed acquisition of Activision Blizzard came to light.