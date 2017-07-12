See The Stunning New Mario Kart VR Game In Action

Mario Kart Arcade GP VR is in the the works for Japanese arcades, and a new video for it has us wishing it was coming to other parts of the world too.

The video below posted by 4GamerMovie (via NintendoEverything) shows off familiar Mario Kart racing action but from a new and cool-looking perspective. This VR version of Mario Kart puts you in the kart itself. And it looks much more intense. Piranha plants are chomping down directly on you and it's cool to see a banana or green shell from the first-person perspective. Also, it gives a new sense of scale when you're looking up at the castle or other objects. Here's the video:

Mario Kart Arcade GP VR will open at Bandai Namco's VR Zone arcades in Tokyo this month. According to Nintendo Everything, these arcades are also coming to London, though it remains to be seen if the game will be available anywhere else.

UploadVR reports that Mario Kart GP VR is made possible using the HTC Vive headset. The video below provides a closer look at how the game works and the tech behind it.

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe is the latest entry in the console series. It came out in April for the Nintendo Switch and set a new franchise sales record in the US.