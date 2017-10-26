See The 5 Biggest Changes Assassin's Creed Origins Makes To The Series

Ubisoft's new Assassin's Creed game, Assassin's Creed Origins, makes its long-awaited debut in one more day. The series returns after taking a year off following 2015's Assassin's Creed Syndicate, and Ubisoft has sought to revamp the franchise in some notable ways.

Unlike previous Assassin's Creed titles, Origins takes place in Ancient Egypt, where players assume the role of the last Medjay, Bayek, and learn about the origins of the Assassin order. It also features a number of new features and mechanics to go along with the setting, like the ability to ride camels and slide down pyramids.

The setting isn't the only thing that's different about Origins, however. The game makes a number of major changes to the series, from its revamped combat system to its beginner-friendly story, which makes it a great starting point for those who may not have played an Assassin's Creed game before. In the video above, we explore the five biggest changes in Assassin's Creed Origins.

Assassin's Creed Origins launches for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC on October 27. GameSpot awarded the title a 7/10 in our Assassin's Creed Origins review. Critic Alessandro Fillari praised the game's world and story, but he also said it "routinely runs into issues that bog down the overall experience." For more about the title, be sure to check out our roundup of everything you need to know about Assassin's Creed Origins before its release.