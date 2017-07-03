See Shia Labeouf As Tennis Legend John McEnroe In New Movie Trailer

A teaser trailer for the new tennis movie Borg Vs McEnroe has come online, showing off Shia Labeouf and Sverrir Gudnason as tennis legends John McEnroe and Bjorn Borg, respectively.

The film tells the story of their intense rivalry, including an epic showdown at Wimbledon. The release of this trailer was timed with the start of the real-world Wimbledon event, which started today, July 3.

Labeouf spoke to Variety about Borg Vs McEnroe back in May. He praised the script, calling it "brilliant," and stating that he cried the first time he read it. As announced previously, the film will chronicle the intense 1980 Wimbledon final between the two men, regarded by some as one of the greatest matches ever played.

John McEnroe is know for his short temper. The first trailer shows Labeouf performing one of McEnroe's trademark outbursts, "You cannot be serious!"

Borg Vs McEnroe is directed by Janus Metz Pederson (Armadillo, True Detective) and is due out in September this year. Stellan Skarsgard also stars in the movie as Borg's trainer, Lennart Bergelin.