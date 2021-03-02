See RBI Baseball 21's Gameplay In Action

A new trailer for RBI Baseball 21 has come online, showcasing the professional baseball game's gameplay for the first time--and it looks pretty good.

RBI Baseball 21 features a number of updates and improvements for this year's edition, including play-by-play commentary from Fran Charles, a create-a-player mode, further information and depth around player data, and a progressive time-of-day system that shows off subtle changes like when twilight becomes nighttime. The game also has more batting controls and camera angles than before, while the Switch edition has finally added online play for head-to-head. Check out the trailer:

RBI Baseball 21 features White Sox star Tim Anderson on the cover. Everyone who pre-orders at Target and Walmart in the US will get special Tim Anderson foil cards from Topps.

RBI Baseball 21 is the eighth entry in the series developed in-house by Major League baseball. For those new to the series, it's a more arcade-style take on baseball, compared to the more simulation-minded MLB The Show 21.

RBI Baseball 21 is in development for PlayStation, Xbox, and Nintendo Switch, and it releases on March 16. That's a full month before MLB The Show 21 comes to PlayStation, as well as Xbox for the first time in franchise history.