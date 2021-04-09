See More Of New Zombie Game The Day Before In 13-Minute Gameplay Trailer

A new gameplay trailer for the upcoming open-world MMO survival game The Day Before has arrived, and it's giving off some major The Last of Us vibes. The game is set in a post-pandemic America where zombies are a constant danger and the remaining humans are fighting to control what precious few resources remain.

The 13-minute gameplay trailer from IGN provides the best look at the game yet. We see a player driving down a muddy road in an SUV who pulls into a dilapidated gas station to collect resources. Zombies show up and the player mows them down with an assault rifle and a pistol.

The trailer also shows off the game's crafting system and some of the attention to detail in the environments. There is also a particularly tense encounter where the player tries to turn off a house alarm... but it doesn't go so well.

The Day Before is developed by Fntastic, which is headquartered in the coldest city on Earth--Yakutski Russia. The developers don't all live there, however, as Fntastic is an all-remote studio.

The Day Before is not the first large-scale zombie MMO game, as it follows the likes of DayZ, DayZ, Rust, and others.

The doesn't have a release date yet, but you can put The Day Before on your Steam Wishlist now.