See How That Incredible Game Of Thrones Season 7 Battle Scene Was Filmed

This Sunday's Game of Thrones episode, The Spoils of War, featured a massive battle. You might be wondering just on Earth they filmed it and made it look believable. HBO has now put out a behind-the-scenes video in which creators D.B. Weiss and David Benioff, along with production designers, explosive specialists, horse masters, stunt people, visual effects specialists, and others explain in how the impressive scene came together.

The video can be seen below the image, and it contains a lot of spoilers, of course.

The Loot Train Attack is Game of Thrones' biggest battle sequence yet, even bigger than Season 6's Battle of the Bastards, according to Kotaku. The production crew used a number of aerial cameras, some of which were moving as fast as 70 mph to give a sense of speed that would be fitting for a dragon attack.

While a lot of the battle sequence was made with visual effects, there was also a good amount of practical effects and stunts, namely fire. Twenty stuntpeople were actually set on fire in one shot, which is supposedly a record for TV. They also had people stand on real horses and charge forward, which is why it looks so real on TV.

As the production designers say in the video, Game of Thrones seems to top itself every season when it comes to spectacle. We can only imagine what else might be coming up, either in Season 7 or the final one to come that wraps everything up.

While the show will wrap up with Season 8, HBO is exploring as many as five prequels.

