See How Mortal Kombat's Fatalities Have Evolved Over Past 25 Years

The original Mortal Kombat launched in 1992, meaning the fighting game series is now 25 years old. One of the franchise's trademark elements is the Fatality feature. It's an over-the-top finishing move that, with today's graphics, can make things like heads popping off and spines getting ripped out, look so extreme and brutal that it's sometimes hard to watch.

We've put together a new video that shows off how some of the franchise's original Fatalities have evolved over the years. As you'll see, they've come a long way. You can check out the video embedded above.

The most recent title in the series is Mortal Kombat X, which launched back in 2015 before getting an updated version, Mortal Kombat XL, a year later. The next game in the series has not been announced, although developer NetherRealm continues to release new content for its latest title, Injustice 2.

NetherRealm is also of course celebrating 25 years of Mortal Kombat. The studio put out a celebratory video featuring series creator Ed Boon and others--watch it here. In other news, toy company Funko announced a line of Mortal Kombat Pop Vinyl figures for characters like Sub-Zero and Scorpio, along with Raiden, Kitana, Liu Kang, and Goro.

What's your favourite Fatality? Let us know in the comments below!