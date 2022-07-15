See Halo Infinite's Campaign Co-Op In Action

After frequent delays since December 2021, campaign co-op is coming to Halo Infinite. A test flight for the feature begins soon, but in the meantime you can check out developers at 343 industries showing off the mode.

The livestream was hosted by community director Brian Jarrard, campaign lead designer John Mulkey, campaign lead engineer Isaac Bender, and program manager Ron Brown. They discuss how the flight will work, how you can sign up, show off individual features and ideas, as well as just play some Halo together.

As for particular features, the game will offer cross-save progression allowing every player to progress in the campaign together. Any mission completed or item obtained will remain unlocked for every player in co-op. As a consequence, players will start at the earliest mission completed among the group, in order to prevent sequence breaking. Difficulty will also scale according to the number of players playing together.

The flight proper will release soon, possibly as soon as July 15. However, since it is a fluid process and certification takes time, the exact time of launch has yet to be determined. The flight will test the particular network strains of online co-op play, which might not have been explored in the multiplayer. In fact, several test flights have happened already, but have primarily been open to 343, Xbox, and Microsoft employees. Along with network co-op, the eventual update will also launch with mission replay, letting players replay missions without starting the campaign over again.