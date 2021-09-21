Midnight Mass Review Best Pokemon Games PS5 Restock Tracker Lost Judgement Review Series X Restock Tracker Destiny 2 Ager's Scepter Guide
See Forza Horizon 5's Multiplayer Modes In Action

Forza Horizon 5 launches November 9.

By on

Comments

Forza Horizon 5's dev team introduced and showed the upcoming racing game's different multiplayer modes in the latest Forza Horizon 5: Let’s ¡Go! livestream. The three multiplayer modes are Horizon Arcade, Horizon Tour, and Horizon Open.

Horizon Arcade is a collection of minigames and will be marked by pink circles on the map. Players can team up together to find and smash pinatas, hit floating bullseye targets, and partake in Simon Says-esque mini missions.

Now Playing: Forza Horizon 5 Gameplay | Xbox Gamescom Showcase 2021

Horizon Tour is a more laidback multiplayer mode, consisting of a series of drives and races on the map. Players can form convoys with friends, or new people, to take on the slower and relaxed multiplayer mode. The devs envision the starting location of the Horizon Tour to be a social hub, a gathering point that allows players to show off their cars and meet other racers.

Horizon Open is a take on the traditional multiplayer, and is the new version of Team Adventure and Online Adventure from previous games. According to the dev team, they made Horizon Open a little more accessible and fun, and removed the skill-based ranking system. In Horizon Open, players can partake in four activities: Open Racing, Open Drifting, Playground Games, and The Eliminator Battle Royale. The Eliminator mode starts off everybody with the same model of car--a white VW Beetle--and players upgrade their vehicles based on scores. They can hide on the map or challenge other players to races.

Forza Horizon 5 launches November 9 for PC, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S. You can check out the list of Horizon 5's cars and also head on over to Forza Horizon 5: Let’s ¡Go! Episode 7 for more information on the single-player modes available in-game.

Forza Horizon 5
PC
Xbox One
Xbox Series X
