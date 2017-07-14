See First Image From Spielberg's Virtual Reality Thriller Ready Player One

It's been some time since we heard any news about Steven Spielberg's upcoming adaptation of Ready Player One, Ernest Cline's 2012 bestseller about virtual reality and video games. But the first image from the movie has now been released by Entertainment Weekly--check it out below:

The picture shows Tye Sheridan as lead character Wade Watts, a teenager who enters a virtual reality world in an attempt to find three "Easter Eggs" left by its eccentric creator.

Ready Player One hits theaters on March 30, 2018. It was originally scheduled to be released at the end of 2017 but was moved to avoid a clash with Star Wars: The Last Jedi: The movie also stars Olivia Cook, Mark Rylance, Simon Pegg, TJ Miller, and Ben Mendelsohn.

In an interview with Collider last year, Spielberg admitted that while his film would maintain the novel's nostalgia for the 1980s, there would be one major omission. "I've cut most of my movies out," he said. "Except for [Back to the Future's] DeLorean and a couple of other things that I had something to do with. I cut a lot of my own references out.

"I was very happy to see there was enough without me that made the '80s a great time to grow up. I think one of the reasons I decided to make the movie was that it brought me back to the '80s and lets me do anything I want. Except with my own movies."

In related news, Sheridan will star as Cyclops in the next X-Men movie, X-Men: Dark Phoenix, and was recently pictured on set with a new look.