See Far Cry 5's Cover And Meet Its Characters

Ubisoft has released the cover art for Far Cry 5, revealing some of the characters that will be featured in its upcoming open-world shooter. As you can tell, the art takes some inspiration from The Last Supper, Leonardo da Vinci's depiction of Jesus Christ's final meal with his Apostles before his crucifixion.

Naturally, the themes of Da Vinci's painting is going to invite some speculation as to the story of Far Cry 5, in particular the Judas and betrayal elements, among many others. Take a look at the image for yourself below.

On May 22, Ubisoft confirmed Far Cry 5 will be set in Hope County, Montana. The location was revealed by way of teaser trailers posted on YouTube. Each one showed of a different part of the location, but also had something disturbing happen.

Ubisoft previously confirmed Far Cry 5 will be out during the current fiscal year, which ends on March 31, 2018. There are no further details as of yet, but Ubisoft has promised to show more off "soon." It is likely we'll finally see gameplay on May 26.

Also scheduled to be released by March 31, 2018 are the new Assassin's Creed game and The Crew 2. These games were all mentioned, very briefly, during Ubisoft's recent earnings call. You can see the key takeaways from that by reading this article.