See Every South Park: Fractured But Whole Ultimate Power Here

See the over-the-top and silly abilities here in this video.

South Park: The Fractured But Whole is out now on Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC. One element of the game's turn-based combat are Ultimate powers, which are devastating moves that deal a huge amount of damage. You strategically use them in battle to get the upper hand when you need it the most.

There are 10 classes in The Fractured But Whole and each has an Ultimate ability. You can watch our new video above to see all of them in action. This being a South Park game, some are extremely over-the-top and silly. For example, Fastpass zips around the world at lightning speed before crushing his enemy, while Stan's involves a guinea pig. Kick back and watch the video above to see all of them. Get ready to laugh.

Like its predecessor, The Stick of Truth, Fractured but Whole puts players in the role of the New Kid, who moves into South Park and joins a superhero team with Cartman and other South Park mainstays.

GameSpot's Fractured But Whole review scored the game an 8/10. Reviewer Miguel Concepcion said, "It's an accomplishment that this game will wholly entertain devoted fans while delivering a heap of jokes that won't fly over the heads of casual viewers."

