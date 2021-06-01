See Cate Blanchett As Lilith From The Borderlands Movie In New Silhouette Image

Actress Jamie Lee Curtis has shared a behind-the-scenes image from the set of the upcoming Borderlands movie, showing Cate Blanchett as Lilith.

"Welcome to Borderlands and a secret [behind-the-scenes] shot I took of Lilith, our legendary heroine, psycho blasting, vault hunting vixen with a bad attitude," Curtis wrote.

Welcome to BORDERLANDS & a secret BTS shot I took of Lilith, our legendary heroine, psycho blasting, vault hunting vixen with a bad attitude.#cateblanchett

From the brilliant minds of @borderlandsfilm @therealeliroth@gearbox @picturestart @Lionsgate

Arad Productions pic.twitter.com/R193HTGBZj — Jamie Lee Curtis (@jamieleecurtis) June 1, 2021

This appears to be one of the first images of the Borderlands movie showing an actor in costume, though there have been plenty of behind-the-scenes images before this. Ariana Greenblatt, who plays Tiny Tina, has been filling her social media timeline with images and videos from the set, including the ones below featuring Olivier Richters (Krom) and Kevin Hart (Roland).

When you are ready to begin the Tea Party...🐰💥💥💥 #Borderlandsmovie pic.twitter.com/N1nCsKjqWn — Ariana Greenblatt (@ArianaG) May 22, 2021

I don't know anyone who puts in more hours and work into a day and is absolutely KILLING it as Roland! Dream come true for this girl. ALL HART AND I LOVE HIM FOR IT! #Borderlandsmovie #KevinHart @KevinHart4real @BorderlandsFilm @picturestart @Lionsgate #TinyTina #Roland 🐰💥💪 pic.twitter.com/T9CCKM6562 — Ariana Greenblatt (@ArianaG) May 25, 2021

Filming on the Borderlands movie is taking place right now in Budapest. Eli Roth (Hostel) is directing from a script written in part by Craig Mazin, who is also writing HBO's The Last of Us TV show with Neil Druckmann. Mazin wrote HBO's Chernobyl, and before that, he wrote the Hangover and Scary Movie sequels.

There is no word yet on when the Borderlands movie may be released, but for now, you can check out the full cast below.

Borderlands Movie Cast