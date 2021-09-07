See Call Of Duty: Warzone's New Pacific Map In Pre-Alpha Footage

As part of the Call of Duty: Vanguard multiplayer reveal event on Tuesday, Amos Hodge from Raven Software revealed the first look at Call of Duty: Warzone's new map.

Warzone Pacific, as it was referred to in the video (but not necessarily its real name), takes players to the Pacific in a total revamp of the Warzone experience. This is not a small change to the map like Verdansk '84 was, but it is instead a completely new map with all-new points of interest, locations, and places to explore. As you can see in the video, Verdansk's dark and gloomy art style is replaced with brighter, more colorful, and lush environments. You can see some footage of the new map below, but note that it's representative of the game in its pre-alpha state.

🌴We are going to THE PACIFIC🌴

A new #Warzone map will launch later this year!

More to come soon...pack sunscreen. pic.twitter.com/BWE6Ik7KHA — Call of Duty (@CallofDuty) September 7, 2021

Warzone Pacific has cross-play between consoles and platforms, as well as cross-generation play so you can sync up with anyone, regardless of their platform.

Hodge also confirmed that Warzone Pacific uses the same engine as Vanguard for "seamless weapon integration and play balance." That's a big deal because this was not the case for Black Ops Cold War's integration into Warzone, which was marked with some issues.

What's more, Hodge reiterated that a new anti-cheat system is coming to Warzone Pacific, and the studio is now putting it through its final paces of testing. Hodge said it should be ready to go for when Warzone Pacific launches later this year.

And after launch, you can expect Warzone Pacific to add new modes, playlists, limited-time modes, and seasonal events over time.

As for Vanguard multiplayer, Sledgehammer Games shared a lot of new insight as part of the multiplayer reveal event.