See Assassin's Creed Origins Running On Xbox One X In Impressive Gameplay Video

We're nearing the release of Assassin's Creed Origins, with the launch of Xbox One X not much further off. Provided you're patient enough to wait for the latter, you'll be able to take advantage of Xbox One X enhancements in Origins, a taste of which you can get in the video above.

In the gameplay clip, we scale the Great Pyramid of Giza and soak in the view before getting down in the most obvious way possible: by sliding down it. From there, we hop aboard a camel and engage in a chase before finally infiltrating part of a base. You can see all of this above.

Xbox One X renders Origins at 4K for those with 4K displays and offers supersampling for lower-resolution screens. It also offers "higher quality architectural models, vegetation, rocks and display[s] them at longer Draw Distances in dense environments like the grand cities of Alexandria and Memphis," according to Ubisoft. Xbox One X game enhancements will vary from title to title, with each developer allowed to decide how to leverage the system's power.

Origins launches for Xbox One, PS4, and PC this Friday, October 27--a particularly big day for new game releases. Xbox One X follows it not long after, on November 7. We'll have much more coverage of both in the days and weeks ahead; in the meantime, get caught up on the history of Assassin's Creed, or check out some cool Origins Legendary armor (and mean hippos).