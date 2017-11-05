See A Lot New Horizon: Zero Dawn Frozen Wilds Gameplay

Horizon: Zero Dawn's world expands this week with the launch of the Frozen Wilds add-on. While you have to wait a little while longer to play it for yourself, Sony has now published an in-depth video that shows off around 12 minutes of footage from it.

In the video you'll see Guerrilla quest designers Tim Stobo and Blake Rebouche talk about a specific quest in the PlayStation 4 game called The Survivor. You'll speak with a chieftain who tells you some of their hunters have vanished, and you must set out to discover what happened. On your way you'll have to fight against a new type of deadly machine. Check it out in the video below:

The Frozen Wilds is set in the icy world of the Cut. As you'll see, there are new weather effects for the cold world, including wind and snow particles that can affect how well you see. Additionally, Aloy has new skills to unlock to help on her way.

The Frozen Wilds launches on November 7. It costs $20 in the US, although if you're a PS Plus subscriber, you can pick it up for $15. Alternatively, you can get the base game and The Frozen Wilds together in the Complete Edition, but it doesn't come out until December 5.

In other Horizon news, the upcoming action game Monster Hunter World will feature some Horizon DLC. You'll be able to dress up your character as Aloy, and you'll also get access to her bow and armor. Additionally, you can watch this PAX Aus GameSpot Theatre panel to hear from Guerrilla about the game's photo mode and more.