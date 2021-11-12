Secretlab Reveals Titan XXS, A Gaming Chair For Kids And Pets

Secretlab, the most well-known gaming chair manufacturer, is releasing a pint-sized premium gaming chair designed for kids and pets (yes, your dog can have their own gaming chair). The Secretlab Titan XXS was originally announced as an April Fool's joke earlier this year, but the company decided to turn it into a real product. The Titan XXS is described as a 1:2 collectible, and it's available to preorder now ahead of its holiday release.

The Titan XXS features has essentially the same design as Secretlab's new Titan Evo chair that released earlier this year. It comes with an adjustable seat base and armrests as well as locking casters. It's available in three different color schemes: Black NEO Hybrid Leatherette, Plush Pink SoftWeave Plus, and Forst Blue SoftWeave Plus. The leatherette model costs $299, while the pair of SoftWeave models are up for grabs for $319 each.

Secretlab Titan XXS

Secretlab says that "limited quantities" of the Titan XXS are available, so if you're interested in getting one of these small chairs for a youngster or your favorite canine/feline, you may want to order soon. The Titan XXS will arrive in time for Christmas, which means it could be a pretty cool gift idea.

While we haven't had a chance to test the Titan XXS, the Titan Evo is our pick for the best gaming chair. The Titan XXS is just the latest product in Secretlab's evolving line of gaming gear. Earlier this year, Secretlab released the Magnus, a premium metal desk designed for enthusiast PC gamers. The Magnus currently holds the top spot on our roundup of the best gaming desks thanks to its excellent design and suite of add-ons that enhance your setup.