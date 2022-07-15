Secretlab Reveals Assassin's Creed Gaming Chair And Accessories

Secretlab has teamed up with Ubisoft to announce a new lineup of Assassin’s Creed products for its 15th anniversary. The most exciting is the sleek Assassin’s Creed Titan Evo gaming chair, although you can also find a Magnus desk mat and cable management system featuring some traditional Assassin's Creed iconography.

The Titan Evo 2022 was already our pick for the best gaming chair due to its premium materials, wonderful ergonomics, and reasonable price. While Secretlab has collaborated with many game studios in the past to create some truly stunning designs, the Assassin's Creed Edition is definitely one of our favorites so far.

We had the chance to take it for a spin early and were impressed by the understated yet stylish design that looks great both on the front and back of the chair. Along with having the Assassin's Creed insignia on the front, the back of the chair shows the evolution of the symbols with eight smaller insignias lining a crest that reads: "We are assassins. We work in the dark to serve the light."