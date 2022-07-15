Secretlab Reveals Assassin's Creed Gaming Chair And Accessories
Secretlab's new Titan Evo 2022 collaboration celebrates Assassin's Creed's 15th anniversary.
Secretlab has teamed up with Ubisoft to announce a new lineup of Assassin’s Creed products for its 15th anniversary. The most exciting is the sleek Assassin’s Creed Titan Evo gaming chair, although you can also find a Magnus desk mat and cable management system featuring some traditional Assassin's Creed iconography.
The Titan Evo 2022 was already our pick for the best gaming chair due to its premium materials, wonderful ergonomics, and reasonable price. While Secretlab has collaborated with many game studios in the past to create some truly stunning designs, the Assassin's Creed Edition is definitely one of our favorites so far.
We had the chance to take it for a spin early and were impressed by the understated yet stylish design that looks great both on the front and back of the chair. Along with having the Assassin's Creed insignia on the front, the back of the chair shows the evolution of the symbols with eight smaller insignias lining a crest that reads: "We are assassins. We work in the dark to serve the light."
Secretlab Titan Evo 2022 Assassin’s Creed Edition
Featuring hybrid leatherette, a white/gray design with red accents, and an intricate checkered pattern on both shoulders, even folks who’ve never played Assassin’s Creed will find it to be an eye-catching product. In addition to looking great, the Assassin's Creed gaming chair is a super comfortable and features a wide variety of customization options.
If you're familiar with the Titan Evo 2022, which released last year, this information won't be new to you. The Assassin's Creed Edition has the same features as the other Titan Evo 2022 gaming chairs. It has a wide pebble seat base that's comfy for long sitting sessions. The unique lumbar support system is built into the back of the chair and automatically adjusts to your sitting style, giving you optimal lower back support. You can also manually adjust the lumbar support with a pair of dials.
The Titan Evo has a number of other customization features, including 4D armrests, height adjustment, tension/tilt controls, and a recline function for when you are gaming away from your desk or with a controller.
We've been using the Titan Evo 2022 (a different model) for a year now, and it's held up extremely well, offering the same great support it did on day one.
Secretlab Assassin’s Creed Magnus Desk Accessories
While most fans will flock to the stylish gaming chair, Secretlab and Ubisoft are also offering two new Assassin's Creed-themed Magnus desk accessories--the Magpad Desk Mat and the Magnus Cable Management Bundle. Both feature a striking Assassin’s Creed design, and coupled with the Titan Evo 2022, they’re a great way to complete your Assassin’s Creed setup.
Of course, you need the Magnus desk to utilize these accessories. The Magpad is one of the coolest features on the Magnus. It's essentially a heavy duty mouse pad that magnetically sticks to and covers the entire surface of the desk. The stealthy cable management system is another major perk of the Magnus. And if you wind up buying a Magnus desk, there are other accessories you can add, too.
