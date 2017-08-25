Secret Of Mana Is Being Remade For PS4, Vita, And Steam

Just when you thought you couldn't get enough remakes, Square Enix is coming back with one more. Secret of Mana, one of the most beloved SNES RPGs, is being remade from the ground up for PS4, PS Vita, and Steam. It's set for release on February 15, 2018.

Shedding its 16-bit looks for high-definition 3D, this iteration of Secret of Mana intends to keep everything you love about the 1993 title but improve it for the modern day. The remake will also include unspecified gameplay updates and an entirely new musical score.

If you just can't wait to get your hands on Randi, Primm, and Popoi's adventure again, or for the first time, pre-orders are open on the PlayStation Store. Pre-orders will include two different outfits for each character--moogle and tiger. Though pre-orders are not currently live on Steam, those who pre-order or purchase the Day One Edition on the platform during launch week will also receive this bonus.