Secret Achievements Get A Little Less Secret In Xbox June Update

Microsoft is releasing a new Xbox update in June that will add one big new feature in particular: the ability to reveal details about secret achievements. Additionally, the update makes some under-the-hood changes to improve the "speed and reliability of detecting available updates," Microsoft said.

The ability to see secret achievements, which has been available to testers since April, is pretty simple. From within a game, players can open the guide, navigate to Game Activity > Achievements. Then players can select a secret achievement to reveal its title, achievement description, and Gamerscore. Players can then hide this or choose to keep it visible.

Secret no longer

Details on secret achievements are available on console, as well as through the Xbox app for mobile device, the Xbox app for Windows PC, and the Game Bar on PC. This type of feature has been available on the PlayStation platform for years.

Microsoft also reminded Xbox users that they can download the Xbox Insider Hub on console and PC and opt-in for testing new updates.

Best Xbox Exclusive Games: 20 Picks For Xbox One And Xbox Series X|S See More

In other Xbox news, Microsoft has announced all the Xbox Game Pass titles for the first half of June, as well as the titles leaving June 15. Microsoft also has the big Xbox and Bethesda games showcase coming up on June 12 where big news and reveals are expected.